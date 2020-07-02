21674 West Savanna Lane

Amenities
Incredible 6 bedroom 5 full bathroom dream home in the gorgeous/exclusive Prairie Creek subdivision. Great location. Huge 2 story entrance. Huge chefs kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area, Thermador range/stove & butler pantry. Kitchen leads to huge deck overlooking beautiful conservancy. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Open layout. First floor office & full bathroom. Huge master bedroom with radiant heat & stunning master bathroom & 2 walk in closets. All large bedrooms. Walkout basement with recreation room, den, office space & theater room. Professionally landscaped with over 150 trees. New roof & AC unit. Truly remarkable! 2 Year lease only.