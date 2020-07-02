All apartments in Kildeer
Kildeer, IL
21674 West Savanna Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

21674 West Savanna Lane

21674 Savanna Lane · (815) 344-1033
Location

21674 Savanna Lane, Kildeer, IL 60047
Prairie Creek of Kildeer

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 5242 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Incredible 6 bedroom 5 full bathroom dream home in the gorgeous/exclusive Prairie Creek subdivision. Great location. Huge 2 story entrance. Huge chefs kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area, Thermador range/stove & butler pantry. Kitchen leads to huge deck overlooking beautiful conservancy. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Open layout. First floor office & full bathroom. Huge master bedroom with radiant heat & stunning master bathroom & 2 walk in closets. All large bedrooms. Walkout basement with recreation room, den, office space & theater room. Professionally landscaped with over 150 trees. New roof & AC unit. Truly remarkable! 2 Year lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have any available units?
21674 West Savanna Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21674 West Savanna Lane have?
Some of 21674 West Savanna Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21674 West Savanna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21674 West Savanna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21674 West Savanna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21674 West Savanna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kildeer.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21674 West Savanna Lane offers parking.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21674 West Savanna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have a pool?
No, 21674 West Savanna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have accessible units?
No, 21674 West Savanna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21674 West Savanna Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21674 West Savanna Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21674 West Savanna Lane has units with air conditioning.
