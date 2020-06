Amenities

Newly renovated second floor unit offers a roomy living and dining space. New kitchen with white cabinets, tile floors, new refrigerator and range, pantry closet. There's a huge closet off the dining space to supplement the bedroom's walk-in. New carpet, remodeled bathroom. There is also locked basement storage area, coin laundry and an off street parking space off the alley. This is a non-smoking building. No pets