405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring. This home features oversized bedrooms, living and dining room, 2 car detached garage, eat in kitchen, 1st floor laundry, and a basement. For more information on this property, please call 815-722-1389 to speak with a rental specialist today! For additional listings & showing times please visit www.protown.org