Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019. Eat-in kitchen open to family room. Large master bedroom w/ double closets, Good size 2nd bedroom, 2nd floor laundry room. One car garage. Easy access to I-55, shopping and Plainfield schools. Convenient to park and golf course. Welcome Home!