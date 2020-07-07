All apartments in Indian Head Park
Find more places like 129 Acacia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head Park, IL
/
129 Acacia Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

129 Acacia Circle

129 Acacia Circle · (773) 627-6657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL 60525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205E · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor. Enjoy resort-like living in Wilshire Green Complex with an access to the Clubhouse, Fitness center, Game Room, Library, Tennis Courts, Walking Path , Indoor and Outdoor Pools. Beautiful kitchen offers white cabinets, quartz countertops , Stainless Steel appliances and eating area-table space. Wood laminate floor throughout. Fireplace in Living Room; large Balcony off Living/Dining area with courtyard view. Remodeled bathrooms with quartz vanity, separate shower, double sinks. Master Suite with walk-in Closet. In unit Laundry. Generous room sizes and 1 assigned indoor Garage Parking Space # 7. Convenient location, close to shopping, transportation and I-55 and I-294 highways. No pets. Good credit and steady income is a Must. In addition to monthly rent tenant pays gas and electric bill. Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Acacia Circle have any available units?
129 Acacia Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Acacia Circle have?
Some of 129 Acacia Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Acacia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
129 Acacia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Acacia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 129 Acacia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head Park.
Does 129 Acacia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 129 Acacia Circle offers parking.
Does 129 Acacia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Acacia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Acacia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 129 Acacia Circle has a pool.
Does 129 Acacia Circle have accessible units?
No, 129 Acacia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Acacia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Acacia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Acacia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Acacia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 129 Acacia Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILBurr Ridge, ILHinsdale, ILLa Grange, ILWillowbrook, ILBrookfield, ILDarien, IL
La Grange Park, ILClarendon Hills, ILWestmont, ILLemont, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILMaywood, ILForest Park, ILOak Lawn, ILBerwyn, ILChicago Ridge, ILOrland Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity