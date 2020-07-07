129 Acacia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor. Enjoy resort-like living in Wilshire Green Complex with an access to the Clubhouse, Fitness center, Game Room, Library, Tennis Courts, Walking Path , Indoor and Outdoor Pools. Beautiful kitchen offers white cabinets, quartz countertops , Stainless Steel appliances and eating area-table space. Wood laminate floor throughout. Fireplace in Living Room; large Balcony off Living/Dining area with courtyard view. Remodeled bathrooms with quartz vanity, separate shower, double sinks. Master Suite with walk-in Closet. In unit Laundry. Generous room sizes and 1 assigned indoor Garage Parking Space # 7. Convenient location, close to shopping, transportation and I-55 and I-294 highways. No pets. Good credit and steady income is a Must. In addition to monthly rent tenant pays gas and electric bill. Must see !