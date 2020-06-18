All apartments in Indian Creek
1224 Tiffany Court

1224 Tiffany Court · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Tiffany Court, Indian Creek, IL 60061
Courts of Indian Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement. You will enjoy the hardwood flooring on the main level, new carpet on 2nd floor and all new stainless steel appliances! This is a Low Maintenance home in a great area with convenience to shopping and train station! All Fresh Paint throughout the entire home! Large Master suite with walk-in closet.

(RLNE5722928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Tiffany Court have any available units?
1224 Tiffany Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Creek, IL.
What amenities does 1224 Tiffany Court have?
Some of 1224 Tiffany Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Tiffany Court currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Tiffany Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Tiffany Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Tiffany Court is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Tiffany Court does offer parking.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Tiffany Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court have a pool?
No, 1224 Tiffany Court does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court have accessible units?
No, 1224 Tiffany Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Tiffany Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Tiffany Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Tiffany Court does not have units with air conditioning.
