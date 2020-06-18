1224 Tiffany Court

Amenities

Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement. You will enjoy the hardwood flooring on the main level, new carpet on 2nd floor and all new stainless steel appliances! This is a Low Maintenance home in a great area with convenience to shopping and train station! All Fresh Paint throughout the entire home! Large Master suite with walk-in closet.



(RLNE5722928)