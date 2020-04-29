620 NORTHVIEW Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017). Bonus room addition can be used as an office, media room, or study. Kitchen was updated with open layout, white cabinets, and eat in area featuring black stainless appliances. Ample closet space, large living room and two bedrooms on the 1st floor with full bath. Two large bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level. Long driveway leads to great outdoor space with large shed and 2.5 car garage. Great neighborhood in beautiful Hoffman Estates! Close to Woodfield Mall, Ikea, and all restaurants of nearby Schaumburg. A great location for a city commuter as 90 is right behind you. Home is currently leased until 7/1/2020. **Pictures and Virtual Tour were taken when owner occupied the home**