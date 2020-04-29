All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:40 AM

620 NORTHVIEW Lane

620 Northview Lane · (773) 208-5432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Highlands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017). Bonus room addition can be used as an office, media room, or study. Kitchen was updated with open layout, white cabinets, and eat in area featuring black stainless appliances. Ample closet space, large living room and two bedrooms on the 1st floor with full bath. Two large bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level. Long driveway leads to great outdoor space with large shed and 2.5 car garage. Great neighborhood in beautiful Hoffman Estates! Close to Woodfield Mall, Ikea, and all restaurants of nearby Schaumburg. A great location for a city commuter as 90 is right behind you. Home is currently leased until 7/1/2020. **Pictures and Virtual Tour were taken when owner occupied the home**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

