Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

615 Hill Drive

615 Hill Drive · (312) 569-0629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Steeple Hill Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020. Fully renovated bath rooms with new, toilets, vanities, tubs, & fixtures. New hardwood floors throughout the unit and freshly painted in warm neutral palette. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Brand new patio door to enjoy easy outdoor living. Rent includes heat, gas, water, & trash collection. Great location, minutes to expressways 53, I-355, 290, 90, retail, groceries and more. Award winning schools. Will not stay long, call, text, or email to private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hill Drive have any available units?
615 Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Hill Drive have?
Some of 615 Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 615 Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
