615 Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020. Fully renovated bath rooms with new, toilets, vanities, tubs, & fixtures. New hardwood floors throughout the unit and freshly painted in warm neutral palette. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Brand new patio door to enjoy easy outdoor living. Rent includes heat, gas, water, & trash collection. Great location, minutes to expressways 53, I-355, 290, 90, retail, groceries and more. Award winning schools. Will not stay long, call, text, or email to private showing.