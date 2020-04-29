All apartments in Hoffman Estates
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:35 AM

2875 Greenspoint Pkwy

2875 Greenpoint Parkway · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2875 Greenpoint Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
business center
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs. Our clean and accommodating guest rooms were designed with your comfort in mind, featuring thoughtful amenities to brighten your stay.

Our all-suite, non-smoking hotel provides kitchens and spacious work areas in every room. Enjoy our free hot breakfast each morning, and free WiFi throughout the hotel. Head to our fitness center for a workout. There is an outdoor barbecue area and coin-op laundry facilities for guests. Our vending area features quick meals, snacks, and beverages.

Now you can prepare home-cooked meals in your suite kitchen with fresh ingredients for Homemade @ Hawthorn recipes delivered straight to your door from Peapod.

24-Hour Reception Desk
Full hot breakfast served seven days a week
Managers reception with light fare three nights a week
BBQ Grills
Business Center
Daily Housekeeping
Fitness Center
Free Breakfast
Free Parking
Free WiFi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have any available units?
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy has a unit available for $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have?
Some of 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 Greenspoint Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
