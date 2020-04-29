2875 Greenspoint Pkwy

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym business center bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs. Our clean and accommodating guest rooms were designed with your comfort in mind, featuring thoughtful amenities to brighten your stay.



Our all-suite, non-smoking hotel provides kitchens and spacious work areas in every room. Enjoy our free hot breakfast each morning, and free WiFi throughout the hotel. Head to our fitness center for a workout. There is an outdoor barbecue area and coin-op laundry facilities for guests. Our vending area features quick meals, snacks, and beverages.



Now you can prepare home-cooked meals in your suite kitchen with fresh ingredients for Homemade @ Hawthorn recipes delivered straight to your door from Peapod.



24-Hour Reception Desk

Full hot breakfast served seven days a week

Managers reception with light fare three nights a week

BBQ Grills

Business Center

Daily Housekeeping

Fitness Center

Free Breakfast

Free Parking

Free WiFi