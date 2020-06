Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LIVING IS EASY IN THIS FRESHLY REMODELED 1500 SQ. RANCH HOME IN HOFFMAN ESTATES. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORS, FRESH PAINT ALONG WITH AN UPDATED BATH ARE JUST A FEW OF THE UPGRADES IN THIS HOME. YOU'LL LOVE THE SPACIOUS YARD, OVERSIZED GARAGE AND ON TREND FINISHES. CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR, DRIVE BY, AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. AVAILABLE NOW.