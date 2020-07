Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been fully rehabbed inside and out (2018). The seller has spared little expense to update and reconfigure this property to meet your modern needs. A contemporary upstairs living arrangement puts the kitchen and entertainment spaces on the 2nd floor while secluding the master bedroom on the main level. The home features: NEW windows | NEW roof | NEW gutters | NEW wide plank flooring | NEW SS appliances | NEW 42" cabinets | NEW Kitchen island | NEW Granite | NEW slate for fireplace | Pendant lighting | Master suite w/WIC and new bathroom | over-sized 2 car garage | fenced yard | and much more! Please ask your agent for the application link.