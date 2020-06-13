/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1875 Cavell Ave.
1 Unit Available
890 Old Elm Road
890 Old Elm Road, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room.
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
Northbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
1345 Ridgewood Drive
1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.
Deerfield Park
1 Unit Available
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
1 Unit Available
1327 Edgewood Road
1327 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest, IL
Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch.
1 Unit Available
225 East Onwentsia Road
225 East Onwentsia Road, Lake Forest, IL
2 year minimum lease purchase preferred. Enchanting estate house situated on 2.93 acres with sweeping southern vistas. Most recent renovation was completed in 2016, including baths. Newer De Guilio kitchen, open to family room. Light and bright.
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.
1 Unit Available
1591 North Western Avenue
1591 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch.
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
1 Unit Available
385 Chiltern Avenue
385 Chiltern Dr, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1792 sqft
Comfortable ranch style home currently undergoing renovation on wonderful lot a short bike ride from town, train and shops. Home features hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more.
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1405 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
