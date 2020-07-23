All apartments in Highwood
696 Rienzi Ln
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

696 Rienzi Ln

696 Rienzi Lane · (630) 394-4900 ext. 802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

696 Rienzi Lane, Highwood, IL 60040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $2975 · Avail. now

$2,975

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Rent To Own in the coveted Fort Sheridan Community – Steps from the Recently Renovated Fort Sheridan Beach, Five Star Restaurants, Walking Trails and Stunning Landscaping!! Huge, Open Kitchen with Center Island, Butler’s Pantry, SS Appliances & an Abundance of Cabinetry & Prep Space. Family Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace and beautiful views of Fully Landscaped Backyard. Awesome Living Room boasting Vaulted Ceilings & Custom Windows! First Floor Laundry & Mudroom! Second Level Features Four Bedrooms and Two Full Baths. Oversized Master Bedroom incl. His & Her Walk-In Closets, Master Bath w/ Double Sink Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Soaking Tub. Fully Renovated Basement w/ Kitchen & Wet Bar, Large Rec Area, Full Bedroom and Sharp Full Bathroom!

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

24 Hour Information Line: 630-491-6799

(RLNE5968855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Rienzi Ln have any available units?
696 Rienzi Ln has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 696 Rienzi Ln have?
Some of 696 Rienzi Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Rienzi Ln currently offering any rent specials?
696 Rienzi Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Rienzi Ln pet-friendly?
No, 696 Rienzi Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highwood.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln offer parking?
Yes, 696 Rienzi Ln offers parking.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Rienzi Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln have a pool?
No, 696 Rienzi Ln does not have a pool.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln have accessible units?
No, 696 Rienzi Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 Rienzi Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Rienzi Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 696 Rienzi Ln has units with air conditioning.
