696 Rienzi Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Rent To Own in the coveted Fort Sheridan Community – Steps from the Recently Renovated Fort Sheridan Beach, Five Star Restaurants, Walking Trails and Stunning Landscaping!! Huge, Open Kitchen with Center Island, Butler’s Pantry, SS Appliances & an Abundance of Cabinetry & Prep Space. Family Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace and beautiful views of Fully Landscaped Backyard. Awesome Living Room boasting Vaulted Ceilings & Custom Windows! First Floor Laundry & Mudroom! Second Level Features Four Bedrooms and Two Full Baths. Oversized Master Bedroom incl. His & Her Walk-In Closets, Master Bath w/ Double Sink Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Soaking Tub. Fully Renovated Basement w/ Kitchen & Wet Bar, Large Rec Area, Full Bedroom and Sharp Full Bathroom!



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.



24 Hour Information Line: 630-491-6799



(RLNE5968855)