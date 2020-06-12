/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
88 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Manuss North Shore Estates
1 Unit Available
2820 Dundee Road
2820 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Rarely available The Cambridge Court 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths condo in a complex for rent! The unit just repainted t/o, great kitchen, large living/dining room. Master bedroom w/ closet and half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northbrook Greens
1 Unit Available
1101 Brent Road
1101 Brent Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home in an Excellent location! Open floor plan. Great place to live!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northbrook Greens
1 Unit Available
968 Enfield Drive
968 Enfield Drive, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 968 Enfield Drive in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Downtown Evanston
52 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
21 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
