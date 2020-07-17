730 Judson 07

Amenities

Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach. Right next door to Ravinia Pavilion, trails and parks for the nature lovers. Can't be more centrally located than this building.

Stunning Highland Park studio w/ Tons of natural light, separate dining area, generous closet space and a massive balcony. Building has on site maintenance and limited parking. Pets are more than welcome!



**Price reflects 1 MONTH RENT FREE

