Highland Park, IL
730 Judson 07
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

730 Judson 07

730 Judson Ave · (708) 942-1771
Location

730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,145

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357

Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach. Right next door to Ravinia Pavilion, trails and parks for the nature lovers. Can't be more centrally located than this building.
Stunning Highland Park studio w/ Tons of natural light, separate dining area, generous closet space and a massive balcony. Building has on site maintenance and limited parking. Pets are more than welcome!

**Price reflects 1 MONTH RENT FREE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-judson-highland-park-il-unit-07/268357
Property Id 268357

(RLNE5949504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Judson 07 have any available units?
730 Judson 07 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Judson 07 have?
Some of 730 Judson 07's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Judson 07 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Judson 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Judson 07 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Judson 07 is pet friendly.
Does 730 Judson 07 offer parking?
Yes, 730 Judson 07 offers parking.
Does 730 Judson 07 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Judson 07 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Judson 07 have a pool?
No, 730 Judson 07 does not have a pool.
Does 730 Judson 07 have accessible units?
No, 730 Judson 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Judson 07 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Judson 07 has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Judson 07 have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Judson 07 does not have units with air conditioning.
