pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
190 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6059 West Giddings Street 2
6059 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194 Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Move in Ready Jefferson Park 2nd Floor unit 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances W/Private Balcony off Kitchen. 2 full Bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
20 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Irving Park
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1008 sqft
-Close to Addison Blue Line -Close to Irving Park Bus line -Free Heat -Laundry Room on site -Beautiful tree lined courtyard -Building engineer - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4844 N Drake Ave 3
4844 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 A Must See 3BR - Property Id: 316938 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rehabbed Apt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4042-44 West Addison
4042 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom for a Great Price! - Property Id: 313791 Great street of Irving Park! This is an lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors and heat included in the rent. Lots of character.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4752 N Lotus Ave
4752 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
5041 N Springfield Ave
5041 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ADORABLE VINTAGE ALBANY PARK ONE BED - Property Id: 259928 Location: 5039 N Springfield ave, Albany Park Rent: $1000 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A
