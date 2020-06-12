/
2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1672 Tanglewood Avenue
1672 Tanglewood Avenue, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Village Has Crime Free Requirement ...Owner prefers 2 Year Lease !!!Solid Brick 2 Flat offers 2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent!! Gorgeously Updated!! All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Washer & Dryer in Building!! Ample Parking!! Min Credit of 650...
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
130 S Hale Avenue
130 South Hale Avenue, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Close to Schools, parks, expressway, and shopping. Great Bartlett School district. Fenced in the back yard. Remodeled and updated. Clean open basement with a sump pump.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Hanover Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
46 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.
