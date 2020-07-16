All apartments in Gurnee
Find more places like 717 Wakefield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gurnee, IL
/
717 Wakefield Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

717 Wakefield Road

717 Wakefield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gurnee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

717 Wakefield Road, Gurnee, IL 60031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Terrific rental! This 2 Bedroom & loft 2 bath Expanded Birch model townhome with 1 car detached garage features a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. Patio overlooks a nice open location close to clubhouse & pool. Fireplace. Complex features on-site security, pool, clubhouse, golf, tennis & more. Available for 7/16 or later occupancy. No smoking. No housing vouchers please. Pets considered with additional $250 deposit. $15 per adult credit check. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Wakefield Road have any available units?
717 Wakefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gurnee, IL.
What amenities does 717 Wakefield Road have?
Some of 717 Wakefield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Wakefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
717 Wakefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Wakefield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Wakefield Road is pet friendly.
Does 717 Wakefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 717 Wakefield Road offers parking.
Does 717 Wakefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Wakefield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Wakefield Road have a pool?
Yes, 717 Wakefield Road has a pool.
Does 717 Wakefield Road have accessible units?
No, 717 Wakefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Wakefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Wakefield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Wakefield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Wakefield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle
Gurnee, IL 60031
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd
Gurnee, IL 60031

Similar Pages

Gurnee 1 BedroomsGurnee 2 Bedrooms
Gurnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGurnee Apartments with Balconies
Gurnee Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILFranklin, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, IL
Oak Creek, WIWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILWest Dundee, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILLake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College