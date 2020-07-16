717 Wakefield Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Terrific rental! This 2 Bedroom & loft 2 bath Expanded Birch model townhome with 1 car detached garage features a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. Patio overlooks a nice open location close to clubhouse & pool. Fireplace. Complex features on-site security, pool, clubhouse, golf, tennis & more. Available for 7/16 or later occupancy. No smoking. No housing vouchers please. Pets considered with additional $250 deposit. $15 per adult credit check. See it today!