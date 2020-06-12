5048 Adele Dr

Amenities

House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out. Beautiful Master bathroom features custom built cabinetry, granite counter tops, and slate flooring. Full Basement, partially finished, with a large storage area. Washer and dryer. Minutes drive to Gurnee Mills, Six Flags Great America, Restaurants and more! Easy access to HWY I-94. $2300/month. Showings will start June 15th. Move in ready by August. No pets. Broker Owned.