Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

5048 Adele Dr

5048 Adele Drive · (847) 996-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL 60031

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out. Beautiful Master bathroom features custom built cabinetry, granite counter tops, and slate flooring. Full Basement, partially finished, with a large storage area. Washer and dryer. Minutes drive to Gurnee Mills, Six Flags Great America, Restaurants and more! Easy access to HWY I-94. $2300/month. Showings will start June 15th. Move in ready by August. No pets. Broker Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 Adele Dr have any available units?
5048 Adele Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5048 Adele Dr have?
Some of 5048 Adele Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 Adele Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5048 Adele Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 Adele Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5048 Adele Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gurnee.
Does 5048 Adele Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5048 Adele Dr does offer parking.
Does 5048 Adele Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5048 Adele Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 Adele Dr have a pool?
No, 5048 Adele Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5048 Adele Dr have accessible units?
No, 5048 Adele Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 Adele Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 Adele Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5048 Adele Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5048 Adele Dr has units with air conditioning.
