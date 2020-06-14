43 Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL with hardwood floors
Hey there, Lincoln Land apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Grayslake, Illinois apartment hunting needs! Situated about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles from the Wisconsin border, Grayslake is one of Chicagoland’s most affluent and family-friendly little communities.
Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Grayslake? What are you, some sort of funny person? Even the least expensive rentals in Grayslake usually cost around a grand, while luxury apartments and spacious (1100-plus square foot) townhouses often go for $1500 or more. Luckily, you tend to get a lot of bang for your buck in a Grayslake rental, which often comes equipped with enclosed patio, in-unit washer and dryer, scenic views, Jacuzzi, community gym, clubhouse, pool, recreation center, concierge service, and more.
When renting, be aware that most property managers in Grayslake conduct leasing/credit background checks on prospective tenants; if your leasing history suggests you treat your bills as entirely optional, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your Grayslake dream dwellings.
Planning to introduce a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new humble abode in Grayslake? Pet-friendly apartments, townhomes, and rental houses can be tough to come by, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal if and when you’re lucky enough to find one. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, carjacked, hoodwinked, or flicked in the ear by crazed hoodlums in Grayslake, which is generally one of Chicagoland’s safest communities. Still, you should probably hit up the not-so-mean streets of Grayslake and see for yourself which ‘hood is best for you before signing a long-term lease.
Looking to take the whole family out for some fun in Grayslake? The city plays host to a wide range of family-friendly attractions including a theme park, discovery museum, skate park, and numerous parks, trails, shopping hotspots, and eclectic eateries. Plus, with downtown Chicago only about a 30-45 minute trek away, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Grayslake.
So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your future homestead in Grayslake, and happy hunting! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayslake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.