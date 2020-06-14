Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayslake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
Results within 1 mile of Grayslake

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.
Results within 5 miles of Grayslake

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
72 Juniper Way
72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Grayslake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
296 Pamela Ct
296 Pamela Ct, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1370 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Main Street Townhome walk to downtown - Property Id: 301619 This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom, three story townhome features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher,

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Courts of Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1224 Tiffany Court
1224 Tiffany Court, Indian Creek, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement.
City Guide for Grayslake, IL

Hey there, Lincoln Land apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Grayslake, Illinois apartment hunting needs! Situated about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles from the Wisconsin border, Grayslake is one of Chicagoland’s most affluent and family-friendly little communities.

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Grayslake? What are you, some sort of funny person? Even the least expensive rentals in Grayslake usually cost around a grand, while luxury apartments and spacious (1100-plus square foot) townhouses often go for $1500 or more. Luckily, you tend to get a lot of bang for your buck in a Grayslake rental, which often comes equipped with enclosed patio, in-unit washer and dryer, scenic views, Jacuzzi, community gym, clubhouse, pool, recreation center, concierge service, and more.

When renting, be aware that most property managers in Grayslake conduct leasing/credit background checks on prospective tenants; if your leasing history suggests you treat your bills as entirely optional, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your Grayslake dream dwellings.

Planning to introduce a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new humble abode in Grayslake? Pet-friendly apartments, townhomes, and rental houses can be tough to come by, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal if and when you’re lucky enough to find one. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, carjacked, hoodwinked, or flicked in the ear by crazed hoodlums in Grayslake, which is generally one of Chicagoland’s safest communities. Still, you should probably hit up the not-so-mean streets of Grayslake and see for yourself which ‘hood is best for you before signing a long-term lease.

Looking to take the whole family out for some fun in Grayslake? The city plays host to a wide range of family-friendly attractions including a theme park, discovery museum, skate park, and numerous parks, trails, shopping hotspots, and eclectic eateries. Plus, with downtown Chicago only about a 30-45 minute trek away, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Grayslake.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your future homestead in Grayslake, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grayslake, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayslake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

