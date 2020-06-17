18497 West Woodland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pristine Rental available July 11th. Everything you need in the best location!! Close to shopping, restaurants, six flags, Routes 94 and 45 or Metra for EASY COMMUTING! Only 20 minutes from GREAT LAKES NAVAL BASE! LANDSCAPING/MOWING IS INCLUDED IN RENT! Gorgeous hardwood floors, this home feels BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS! Large kitchen with eat-in area and tons of COUNTER SPACE, overlooking great FENCED in yard. Three good-sized bedrooms and partially updated 1 1/2 bathrooms! Storage space abounds in OVER-SIZED SHED and 2 CAR GARAGE. Newer washer/dryer. Call today! Minimum credit score 650 - must have good credit/income! Pets allowed on case by case basis. $200 pet deposit. Landlord will install new carpet, new fridge, dishwasher, and stove/range prior to occupancy, property will also be deep-cleaned.