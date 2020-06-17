All apartments in Grandwood Park
18497 West Woodland Terrace

18497 West Woodland Terrace
Location

18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL 60031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine Rental available July 11th. Everything you need in the best location!! Close to shopping, restaurants, six flags, Routes 94 and 45 or Metra for EASY COMMUTING! Only 20 minutes from GREAT LAKES NAVAL BASE! LANDSCAPING/MOWING IS INCLUDED IN RENT! Gorgeous hardwood floors, this home feels BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS! Large kitchen with eat-in area and tons of COUNTER SPACE, overlooking great FENCED in yard. Three good-sized bedrooms and partially updated 1 1/2 bathrooms! Storage space abounds in OVER-SIZED SHED and 2 CAR GARAGE. Newer washer/dryer. Call today! Minimum credit score 650 - must have good credit/income! Pets allowed on case by case basis. $200 pet deposit. Landlord will install new carpet, new fridge, dishwasher, and stove/range prior to occupancy, property will also be deep-cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have any available units?
18497 West Woodland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandwood Park, IL.
What amenities does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have?
Some of 18497 West Woodland Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18497 West Woodland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18497 West Woodland Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18497 West Woodland Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18497 West Woodland Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 18497 West Woodland Terrace does offer parking.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18497 West Woodland Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have a pool?
No, 18497 West Woodland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18497 West Woodland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18497 West Woodland Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 18497 West Woodland Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 18497 West Woodland Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
