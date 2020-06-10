3206 Crestwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath Home in Glenview. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, large island, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash. Large first floor master suite with walk in closet, sky lights, vaulted ceilings, double vanities in master bath, "jacuzzi" tub, and large stand up shower with multiple shower heads. Additional first floor office (with walk in closet, could be considered 5th bedroom) would make a great nursery off the mast bedroom. Custom organization systems is all closets. Beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings overlooking fenced in yard. Large lot with paver brick front drive, and paver brick/stone masonry patio. This home is located in one of the best school districts in the country. New roof and new exterior paint. You will love this home.