Glenview, IL
3206 Crestwood Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:01 AM

3206 Crestwood Lane

3206 Crestwood Lane
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3206 Crestwood Lane, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath Home in Glenview. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, large island, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash. Large first floor master suite with walk in closet, sky lights, vaulted ceilings, double vanities in master bath, "jacuzzi" tub, and large stand up shower with multiple shower heads. Additional first floor office (with walk in closet, could be considered 5th bedroom) would make a great nursery off the mast bedroom. Custom organization systems is all closets. Beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings overlooking fenced in yard. Large lot with paver brick front drive, and paver brick/stone masonry patio. This home is located in one of the best school districts in the country. New roof and new exterior paint. You will love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have any available units?
3206 Crestwood Lane has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3206 Crestwood Lane have?
Some of 3206 Crestwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Crestwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Crestwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Crestwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Crestwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenview.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Crestwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Crestwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3206 Crestwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3206 Crestwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Crestwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Crestwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Crestwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
