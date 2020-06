Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit. The unit also features a great size eat-in Kitchen, large Living room with a wood burning fireplace, full size in-unit washer and dryer and a separate dinning room. One car garage space is included in the rent along with unlimited outdoor parking spaces for guests parking or extra cars. Enjoy the professionally landscaped grounds and a beautiful pond. The pictures on the MLS were taken when occupied by the previous occupant.