1811 Prairie Street

VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225. Main Floor: Proper entry that leads into sunroom, expansive living room and separate formal dining room. Large eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, a white subway tile backsplash, white appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, walk-in organized pantry and room for a full size kitchen table. A full bath with tub, 2 generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and enclosed rear porch complete this level. Second Floor: Master bedroom has gracious walk-in closet and access to the shared master bath with walk-in shower. Additional nice sized bedroom, sitting area, storage closets and plenty of windows. The basement has laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer, utility sink and 3 huge storage rooms. Whole house has been freshly painted, new engineered wood floors installed in Kitchen, hallway and bathroom, new carpet and window treatments throughout along with new concrete sidewalks and gravel driveway. There is NO GARAGE and a DOG ONLY PET POLICY with 35lbs or less weight limit. The property also features a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom coach house in the rear that has its own access and parking area that can be included for an additional $900 a month. See listing # 10737854