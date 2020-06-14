All apartments in Glenview
1811 Prairie Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:43 PM

1811 Prairie Street

1811 Prairie Street · (312) 229-9119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 Prairie Street, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225. Main Floor: Proper entry that leads into sunroom, expansive living room and separate formal dining room. Large eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, a white subway tile backsplash, white appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, walk-in organized pantry and room for a full size kitchen table. A full bath with tub, 2 generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and enclosed rear porch complete this level. Second Floor: Master bedroom has gracious walk-in closet and access to the shared master bath with walk-in shower. Additional nice sized bedroom, sitting area, storage closets and plenty of windows. The basement has laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer, utility sink and 3 huge storage rooms. Whole house has been freshly painted, new engineered wood floors installed in Kitchen, hallway and bathroom, new carpet and window treatments throughout along with new concrete sidewalks and gravel driveway. There is NO GARAGE and a DOG ONLY PET POLICY with 35lbs or less weight limit. The property also features a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom coach house in the rear that has its own access and parking area that can be included for an additional $900 a month. See listing # 10737854

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Prairie Street have any available units?
1811 Prairie Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1811 Prairie Street have?
Some of 1811 Prairie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Prairie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Prairie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Prairie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Prairie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Prairie Street does offer parking.
Does 1811 Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Prairie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 1811 Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Prairie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
