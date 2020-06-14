1706 Maclean Ct

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Glenview 1 Bedroom- Close to Everything! - Property Id: 300015



Sunny, top-floor one bedroom in Glenview. Apartment features great light and tons of storage space in unique built-ins.



Steps from Sleepy Hollow Park and close to Trader Joe's and great shopping all along Waukegan Road.



Glenview has employement opportunites at many top companies including: ABT Electronics, Astellas, Glenbrook Hospital, and Kraft Foods.



Water and heat are included. Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas.



No Security Deposit. There is a $300 move in fee.



Available to lease 7/1.



