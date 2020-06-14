All apartments in Glenview
1706 Maclean Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1706 Maclean Ct

1706 Mac Lean Court · (312) 754-8190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 Mac Lean Court, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1095 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Glenview 1 Bedroom- Close to Everything! - Property Id: 300015

Sunny, top-floor one bedroom in Glenview. Apartment features great light and tons of storage space in unique built-ins.

Steps from Sleepy Hollow Park and close to Trader Joe's and great shopping all along Waukegan Road.

Glenview has employement opportunites at many top companies including: ABT Electronics, Astellas, Glenbrook Hospital, and Kraft Foods.

Water and heat are included. Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas.

No Security Deposit. There is a $300 move in fee.

Available to lease 7/1.

To learn more about this building (or any other rentals on the market,) please message/email me.

Natalie Wagner, Licensed Leasing Agent

Pioneer Realty Group
Chicagoprg.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300015
Property Id 300015

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Maclean Ct have any available units?
1706 Maclean Ct has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1706 Maclean Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Maclean Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Maclean Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Maclean Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct offer parking?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct have a pool?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct have accessible units?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Maclean Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Maclean Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
