Glen Ellyn, IL
976 Highland Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:08 AM

976 Highland Avenue

976 Highland Avenue · (800) 276-2600
Location

976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with massive counter space and abundance of cabinets Front sun room is location of private office. Large 1st floor laundry. Separate large dining room, basement for storage, 3 bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom featuring incredible gas fireplace. Incredible deck, attached grill, amazing lot, fire pit and fenced yard. 5.5 car garage space: one heated 4 car garage and one 1.5 car garage. Only minutes away from downtown Glen Ellyn and steps away from the Great Western Trail. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and pet rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Highland Avenue have any available units?
976 Highland Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 976 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 976 Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
976 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 976 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 976 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 976 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 976 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 976 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 976 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
