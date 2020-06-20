976 Highland Avenue

Amenities

What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with massive counter space and abundance of cabinets Front sun room is location of private office. Large 1st floor laundry. Separate large dining room, basement for storage, 3 bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom featuring incredible gas fireplace. Incredible deck, attached grill, amazing lot, fire pit and fenced yard. 5.5 car garage space: one heated 4 car garage and one 1.5 car garage. Only minutes away from downtown Glen Ellyn and steps away from the Great Western Trail. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and pet rent fee.