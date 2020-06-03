375 Sandhurst Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances that opens to the dining room and living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings so it feels so spacious! Nice sized master bedroom with bath en suite. Two additional good sized bedrooms. Personal 7x7 laundry room with washer & dryer included. Attached garage with separate entrance. Water, garbage & exterior maintenance included in your monthly lease. Homeowner requests minimum credit score of 700.