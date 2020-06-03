All apartments in Glen Ellyn
375 Sandhurst Circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:30 PM

375 Sandhurst Circle

375 Sandhurst Circle · (630) 790-2776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances that opens to the dining room and living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings so it feels so spacious! Nice sized master bedroom with bath en suite. Two additional good sized bedrooms. Personal 7x7 laundry room with washer & dryer included. Attached garage with separate entrance. Water, garbage & exterior maintenance included in your monthly lease. Homeowner requests minimum credit score of 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have any available units?
375 Sandhurst Circle has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 Sandhurst Circle have?
Some of 375 Sandhurst Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Sandhurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
375 Sandhurst Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Sandhurst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 375 Sandhurst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ellyn.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle offer parking?
Yes, 375 Sandhurst Circle does offer parking.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Sandhurst Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have a pool?
No, 375 Sandhurst Circle does not have a pool.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 375 Sandhurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 Sandhurst Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Sandhurst Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Sandhurst Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
