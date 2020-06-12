/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
41 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
$775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse with washer/dryer hookup. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit is required.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
Results within 1 mile of Glen Carbon
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Club Centre Apartments
202 Ashley Pl, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
$750 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Carbon
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Georgetown
3207 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$630
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
106 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Skyline View Dr
211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport! Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month. Trash pickup is included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
286 Skyline View Dr
286 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
286 Skyline View Dr. Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse on Skyline View Drive. Unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for $700/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
