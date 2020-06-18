1427 Village Circle Dr

Amenities
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23
Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Hardwood flooring throughout main level.
Upper Level: Full bath, master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to bathroom, linen closet in hall and 2nd bedroom.
Lower Level: Laundry hook-ups and access to 2 car garage.
*1280 Square Feet
*All electric
*NO PETS
*One year lease required
*Lawn care and maintenance included
*There is a maximum occupancy of two college students per unit
Dimensions:
Living room-15 x 16
Master bed-12 x 19
Second bed-10 x 12
(RLNE3587606)