1427 Village Circle Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23



Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Hardwood flooring throughout main level.



Upper Level: Full bath, master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to bathroom, linen closet in hall and 2nd bedroom.



Lower Level: Laundry hook-ups and access to 2 car garage.



*1280 Square Feet



*All electric



*NO PETS



*One year lease required



*Lawn care and maintenance included



*There is a maximum occupancy of two college students per unit



Dimensions:



Living room-15 x 16



Master bed-12 x 19



Second bed-10 x 12



No Pets Allowed



