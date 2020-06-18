All apartments in Glen Carbon
Glen Carbon, IL
1427 Village Circle Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1427 Village Circle Dr

1427 Village Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23

Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Hardwood flooring throughout main level.

Upper Level: Full bath, master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to bathroom, linen closet in hall and 2nd bedroom.

Lower Level: Laundry hook-ups and access to 2 car garage.

*1280 Square Feet

*All electric

*NO PETS

*One year lease required

*Lawn care and maintenance included

*There is a maximum occupancy of two college students per unit

Dimensions:

Living room-15 x 16

Master bed-12 x 19

Second bed-10 x 12

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3587606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have any available units?
1427 Village Circle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Carbon, IL.
What amenities does 1427 Village Circle Dr have?
Some of 1427 Village Circle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Village Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Village Circle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Village Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Village Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Carbon.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Village Circle Dr does offer parking.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Village Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have a pool?
No, 1427 Village Circle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1427 Village Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Village Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Village Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 Village Circle Dr has units with air conditioning.
