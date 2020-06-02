9 Simpson Street

Amenities

***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area -Ceiling fans in bedrooms-Lots of natural daylight -Slider leads to outside space included -2 parking spots & plenty of visitor -Outdoor pool Memorial Day through Labor Day -Large storage space included in rent -Steps away from Coin laundry in the building -Common Area cleaned weekly -1 mile from historic downtown Geneva & the Fox River -Pets welcome -1st floor unit (ask about other units coming up or 2nd floor units available) - $45 utility charge for water/sewer, gas and garbage Flex Deposit gives you the freedom and flexibility to move into your apartment with more money in your pocket. Instead of paying a full security deposit, you can choose to buy the Flex Deposit bond for a fraction of the cost. Ask your showing agent for more details. The application fee is $60 per adult 18 and over. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & security deposit equal one months rent to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable.