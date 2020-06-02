All apartments in Geneva
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

9 Simpson Street

9 Simpson Street · (630) 216-4511
Location

9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL 60134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9G · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area -Ceiling fans in bedrooms-Lots of natural daylight -Slider leads to outside space included -2 parking spots & plenty of visitor -Outdoor pool Memorial Day through Labor Day -Large storage space included in rent -Steps away from Coin laundry in the building -Common Area cleaned weekly -1 mile from historic downtown Geneva & the Fox River -Pets welcome -1st floor unit (ask about other units coming up or 2nd floor units available) - $45 utility charge for water/sewer, gas and garbage Flex Deposit gives you the freedom and flexibility to move into your apartment with more money in your pocket. Instead of paying a full security deposit, you can choose to buy the Flex Deposit bond for a fraction of the cost. Ask your showing agent for more details. The application fee is $60 per adult 18 and over. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & security deposit equal one months rent to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Simpson Street have any available units?
9 Simpson Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Simpson Street have?
Some of 9 Simpson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Simpson Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Simpson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Simpson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Simpson Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Simpson Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Simpson Street does offer parking.
Does 9 Simpson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Simpson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Simpson Street have a pool?
Yes, 9 Simpson Street has a pool.
Does 9 Simpson Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Simpson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Simpson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Simpson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Simpson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Simpson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
