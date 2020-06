Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location. Minutes to Randall rd and shopping at the Commons! Features 3 bedrooms plus large loft! Full finished basement!! Living room with fireplace!! Neutral carpeting, neutral paint!! HUGE Master Bedroom with luxury bath! Skylight and dual vanity in master bath! @nd floor laundry! End unit! Deck off Dining Room.Two car garage, MORE!! Sorry No Pets!! IMMEDIATE POSSESSION! Please follow Covid-19 safety rules Mask REQUIRED for all entering property. No more than 4 allowed. Follow COVID19 CDC guidelines.