3411 Wild Prairie Lane

Charming front porch with tongue & groove ceiling and gorgeous stonework greats you as you enter this well cared for Sunset Prairie home! Open 2-story foyer w/wood cased openings to living & dining rooms. Thick multi-piece crown molding thru-out most of the main floor. Chef's kitchen with raised panel cabinetry, granite counters, stone backsplash & SS appliances. Kitchen & family room with plantation shutters. Cozy family room offers a stone fireplace, columned entry and opens to the kitchen which is great for entertaining. First floor den, laundry & mudroom. Screened porch overlooks extensive paver patio & yard. Master suite w/tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet w/built-ins. Stunning master bath has dual vanities w/granite tops, whirlpl tub & steam shower.4 more bedrooms & 2 full baths complete the 2nd floor. Finished basement is awesome too! Beautiful yard w/mature landscaping & paver patio w/built-in grill & fireplace. Location is minutes from METRA train station and downtown Geneva!