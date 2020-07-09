All apartments in Geneva
Find more places like 3411 Wild Prairie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Geneva, IL
/
3411 Wild Prairie Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

3411 Wild Prairie Lane

3411 Wild Prairie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Geneva
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3411 Wild Prairie Lane, Geneva, IL 60134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming front porch with tongue & groove ceiling and gorgeous stonework greats you as you enter this well cared for Sunset Prairie home! Open 2-story foyer w/wood cased openings to living & dining rooms. Thick multi-piece crown molding thru-out most of the main floor. Chef's kitchen with raised panel cabinetry, granite counters, stone backsplash & SS appliances. Kitchen & family room with plantation shutters. Cozy family room offers a stone fireplace, columned entry and opens to the kitchen which is great for entertaining. First floor den, laundry & mudroom. Screened porch overlooks extensive paver patio & yard. Master suite w/tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet w/built-ins. Stunning master bath has dual vanities w/granite tops, whirlpl tub & steam shower.4 more bedrooms & 2 full baths complete the 2nd floor. Finished basement is awesome too! Beautiful yard w/mature landscaping & paver patio w/built-in grill & fireplace. Location is minutes from METRA train station and downtown Geneva!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have any available units?
3411 Wild Prairie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Geneva, IL.
What amenities does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have?
Some of 3411 Wild Prairie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Wild Prairie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Wild Prairie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Wild Prairie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Geneva.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane offers parking.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have a pool?
No, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Wild Prairie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Wild Prairie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct
Geneva, IL 60134

Similar Pages

Geneva 1 BedroomsGeneva 2 Bedrooms
Geneva Apartments with GaragesGeneva Cheap Places
Geneva Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILWest Dundee, ILLa Grange Park, IL
Warrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILNorridge, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College