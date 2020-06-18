10348 Mcnerney Dr

Amenities

Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466



Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.

Brand new eat-in kitchen, cabinets, stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave)

Brand new bathrooms

Hardwood floors

Fully painted, remodeled

Full finished basement and family room

Designated washer and dryer in basement

Separate storage space

Wide open green fenced space with children play

Super close to Mannheim Road, Fashion Outlet Mall, Theater and expressways.

Lease terms:

good credit & Background check

Income 3 times of rent

1 month security deposit

Pets allowed with pet fee

Section 8 and other housing programs, Welcome

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294466

