All apartments in Franklin Park
Find more places like 10348 Mcnerney Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Park, IL
/
10348 Mcnerney Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10348 Mcnerney Dr

10348 Mcnerney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL 60131

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
media room
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466

Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Brand new eat-in kitchen, cabinets, stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave)
Brand new bathrooms
Hardwood floors
Fully painted, remodeled
Full finished basement and family room
Designated washer and dryer in basement
Separate storage space
Wide open green fenced space with children play
Super close to Mannheim Road, Fashion Outlet Mall, Theater and expressways.
Lease terms:
good credit & Background check
Income 3 times of rent
1 month security deposit
Pets allowed with pet fee
Section 8 and other housing programs, Welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294466
Property Id 294466

(RLNE5832849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have any available units?
10348 Mcnerney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Park, IL.
What amenities does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have?
Some of 10348 Mcnerney Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10348 Mcnerney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10348 Mcnerney Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10348 Mcnerney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10348 Mcnerney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr offer parking?
No, 10348 Mcnerney Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10348 Mcnerney Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have a pool?
No, 10348 Mcnerney Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have accessible units?
No, 10348 Mcnerney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10348 Mcnerney Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10348 Mcnerney Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10348 Mcnerney Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Park Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, IL
Elmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College