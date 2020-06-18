10348 Mcnerney Dr

Amenities
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466
Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Brand new eat-in kitchen, cabinets, stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave)
Brand new bathrooms
Hardwood floors
Fully painted, remodeled
Full finished basement and family room
Designated washer and dryer in basement
Separate storage space
Wide open green fenced space with children play
Super close to Mannheim Road, Fashion Outlet Mall, Theater and expressways.
Lease terms:
good credit & Background check
Income 3 times of rent
1 month security deposit
Pets allowed with pet fee
Section 8 and other housing programs, Welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294466
