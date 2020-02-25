7443 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out. Spacious living room with built in bookcases, large formal living room, updated kitchen with dishwasher and large pantry. New bathroom with ceramic tile shower/tub. Two large bedrooms. The enclosed back porch makes a great home office. Beautiful shared back yard. pets allowed with owner approval. Rent includes heat, water, refuse and one parking space. Coin laundry in basement and storage space. Additional space available for rent for $50/month. Tenant pays own electric and cooking gas. good credit a must.$35 credit/background check per adult. Absolutely wonderful location within EZ walking distance to HOT forest Park downtown shops, restaurants and el.