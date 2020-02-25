All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:35 PM

7443 Jackson Avenue

7443 Jackson Blvd · (708) 648-0451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out. Spacious living room with built in bookcases, large formal living room, updated kitchen with dishwasher and large pantry. New bathroom with ceramic tile shower/tub. Two large bedrooms. The enclosed back porch makes a great home office. Beautiful shared back yard. pets allowed with owner approval. Rent includes heat, water, refuse and one parking space. Coin laundry in basement and storage space. Additional space available for rent for $50/month. Tenant pays own electric and cooking gas. good credit a must.$35 credit/background check per adult. Absolutely wonderful location within EZ walking distance to HOT forest Park downtown shops, restaurants and el.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
7443 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7443 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 7443 Jackson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7443 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7443 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7443 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7443 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7443 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7443 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7443 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7443 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
