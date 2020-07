Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Pleasant two-bedroom home for rent - Property Id: 322080



Newly decorated two bedroom house near the heart of Forest Park. 1 garage space included. Stove/fridge/dishwasher/ and washer & dryer included.

Why rent in a multi-unit building when you can have an entire home to yourself?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/126-des-plaines-ave-forest-park-il/322080

Property Id 322080



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5952814)