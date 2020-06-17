9 Canty Lane

Amenities

1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space. Less than one mile from I-64 Interchange (Exit 12),major retailers, restaurants, and hotels. Less than 15 minutes from Scott Air Force Base.

Space would be great for accountant, attorney, dentist, special services, not for profit offices, etc. Excellent Landlord and great lease rate of $950 per month. Tenant is responsible for electric, janitorial and communication lines.