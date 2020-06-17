All apartments in Fairview Heights
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

9 Canty Lane

9 Canty Ln · (618) 624-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Canty Ln, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space. Less than one mile from I-64 Interchange (Exit 12),major retailers, restaurants, and hotels. Less than 15 minutes from Scott Air Force Base.
Space would be great for accountant, attorney, dentist, special services, not for profit offices, etc. Excellent Landlord and great lease rate of $950 per month. Tenant is responsible for electric, janitorial and communication lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Canty Lane have any available units?
9 Canty Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 Canty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9 Canty Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Canty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9 Canty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Heights.
Does 9 Canty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9 Canty Lane does offer parking.
Does 9 Canty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Canty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Canty Lane have a pool?
No, 9 Canty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9 Canty Lane have accessible units?
No, 9 Canty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Canty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Canty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Canty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Canty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
