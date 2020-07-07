2839 West 98th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school. This is the home that checks off everything on your list - tons of storage, 3 large bedrooms with master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 car garage with side drive, large eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room, located 1/2 block from school. Plus this Evergreen Park Raised Ranch has hardwood floors on 1st floor, finished basement with family room with fireplace, office, storage room and full bath, close to park and public transportation. Clean and ready for you. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Renter pays all utilities.