Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

2839 West 98th Street

2839 98th Street · (708) 422-0011
Location

2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Evergreen Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school. This is the home that checks off everything on your list - tons of storage, 3 large bedrooms with master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 car garage with side drive, large eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room, located 1/2 block from school. Plus this Evergreen Park Raised Ranch has hardwood floors on 1st floor, finished basement with family room with fireplace, office, storage room and full bath, close to park and public transportation. Clean and ready for you. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Renter pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 West 98th Street have any available units?
2839 West 98th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2839 West 98th Street have?
Some of 2839 West 98th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 West 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2839 West 98th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 West 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 West 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2839 West 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2839 West 98th Street offers parking.
Does 2839 West 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 West 98th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 West 98th Street have a pool?
No, 2839 West 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2839 West 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 2839 West 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 West 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 West 98th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 West 98th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 West 98th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
