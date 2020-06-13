Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

689 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL with balcony

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7610 Grand Ave #3F
7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
7610 Grand Ave #3F Available 06/15/20 Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7929 West Grand Avenue
7929 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Available July 5th. Elevator building! Beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom unit in very convenient Elmwood Park location close to Metra station and bus stop in front of the building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2411 North 77th Court
2411 North 77th Court, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Rehabbed in 2017 second floor 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath unit with 1-car garage parking. Heat, cooking gas and water included. Tenant pays electric ONLY. New kitchen with large eating area, S/S appliances, new cabinets and countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Austin
1 Unit Available
2237 North Sayre Avenue
2237 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on 1st floor, freshly remodeled, hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Kitchen pantry and enclosed porch make for plenty of storage. Heat and water included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8107 Grand Avenue
8107 Grand Ave, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large and clean deluxe 2 bedroom apt in secure building. Unit has just had a custom paint job, with hardwood floors, new closet doors and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and newer cooktop. b/i oven, and one sleeve A/C unit.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4311 North Cicero
4311 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1600 sqft
Luxury living at its best. Phenomenal Super High End Spacious 3BR 2 BA Penthouse Condo. Boutique building - New Construction 2019. Come and make this place the new home for your family. High end interior finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4828 Addison
4828 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
400 sqft
Wonderful studio in Portage Park features heat and water included, large updated kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining area, spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, great closet space, laundry room in building, and pets are

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
5223 West Agatite Avenue
5223 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Come see this great 1st Floor unit (not ground level) nestled in the Portage Park Neighborhood. Unit features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, updated kitchen equipped with all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Elmwood Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elmwood Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

