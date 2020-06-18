All apartments in Elmwood Park
7610 Grand Ave #3F

7610 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining. 1 Parking spot included in rent! Coin laundry in building. Call today!

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\

We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your incomewithout interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com

(RLNE5831435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have any available units?
7610 Grand Ave #3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elmwood Park, IL.
Is 7610 Grand Ave #3F currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Grand Ave #3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Grand Ave #3F pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmwood Park.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does offer parking.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have a pool?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have accessible units?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 Grand Ave #3F have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 Grand Ave #3F does not have units with air conditioning.
