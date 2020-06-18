7610 Grand Ave #3F

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining. 1 Parking spot included in rent! Coin laundry in building. Call today!



