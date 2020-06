Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rehabbed in 2017 second floor 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath unit with 1-car garage parking. Heat, cooking gas and water included. Tenant pays electric ONLY. New kitchen with large eating area, S/S appliances, new cabinets and countertops. Updated bathrooms, newer carpet, fresh paint and two new A/C units. Coin operated W/D in common area. Non-smoking unit and building. Great location with walk-in distance to Metra, schools and shopping. No pets!