All apartments in Elmhurst
Find more places like 530 South york Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elmhurst, IL
/
530 South york Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

530 South york Street

530 S York St · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elmhurst
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

530 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed. Monthly rent includes: water and two unassigned parking spaces. Tenant pays electric, heat and cooking gas. Security deposit $1,300. Next to Prairie Path. Close to Elmhurst College, Metra station, Parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Access to I-290 and I-294. Good credit is required. All applicants over 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 South york Street have any available units?
530 South york Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 530 South york Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 South york Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 South york Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 South york Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmhurst.
Does 530 South york Street offer parking?
Yes, 530 South york Street offers parking.
Does 530 South york Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 South york Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 South york Street have a pool?
No, 530 South york Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 South york Street have accessible units?
No, 530 South york Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 South york Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 South york Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 South york Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 South york Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 530 South york Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr
Elmhurst, IL 60126
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave
Elmhurst, IL 60126

Similar Pages

Elmhurst 1 BedroomsElmhurst 2 Bedrooms
Elmhurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElmhurst 3 Bedrooms
Elmhurst Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL
Carol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Elmhurst CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity