530 South york Street

Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed. Monthly rent includes: water and two unassigned parking spaces. Tenant pays electric, heat and cooking gas. Security deposit $1,300. Next to Prairie Path. Close to Elmhurst College, Metra station, Parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Access to I-290 and I-294. Good credit is required. All applicants over 18 must fill out an application.