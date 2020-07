Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer. We are only minutes from Yorktown Mall and Oakbrook Center for your shopping, entertainment, and dining needs. Call today to schedule a personalized tour to learn why residents love calling our community home!