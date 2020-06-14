94 Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 53
1 of 14
1 of 24
A cute little rhyme, "Apostrophe-free since 1873", has consistently been used to explain the strange spelling of Downers Grove, but until this day, no one knows exactly why there is no apostrophe in the name since the city was founded by Pierce Downer.
Downers Grove has had several population booms over the past 120 years, and the village has actually seen nearly constant growth since the 1920s. This undoubtedly had something to do with the construction of toll roads around the village and the extension of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad through the village in 1862. Since this is the time that the Civil War was taking place, it's ironic that Downers Grove is also believed to have housed stops along the way of the Underground Railroad.
Having trouble with Craigslist Downers Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Downers Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.