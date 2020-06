Amenities

Newly remodeled 1st floor apartment with 2 parking spaces & only 4 blocks to Fairview Ave. train station!! Newer remodeled kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, freshly painted & newer flooring throughout. New windows & new interior & exterior doors and newer roof. Great closet space and a large storage unit in the laundry room. Half block to Hummer Park! Available as early as end of May. No pets please.