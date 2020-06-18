All apartments in Dolton
14818 Oak St.

14818 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL 60419

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house. New hard flooring in living room and freshly painted neutral color to match any decor. Easy clean hard surface flooring throughout. All rooms complete with window blinds. Fenced yard. Parking for 2 vehicles in back. No garage. Tenant responsible for all lawn care, weed removal, snow removal and all utilities. Looking for a great tenant that will maintain home inside & out. Pet may be welcome if trained and under 15 lbs. Professionally managed.

Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, needs, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.

While we would love to show properties to everyone that calls, no calls will be returned until an open rental house is set up. Advocate shows rental units with a group of people. We return calls to give the date of our availability to show.

WE DO NOT TAKE APPLICATIONS IN PERSON AND WE DO NOT TAKE CASH ON SITE. WE WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO TO SEND US MONEY. YOU MUST APPLY AT OUR WEBSITE ONLY!

Apply online at www.advocaterm.com for each person 18 yrs or older and provide the following documents as attachment:

Qualifications:
Income must be 3 times monthly rent
Income must be verifiable. If you have a cash job you must have a 1099 tax form to verify income and filed with the state.
W2 from last year
Current photo ID
If you have other income such as child support, pension, or other means, you must show proof by documentation
Section 8 must have current move paperwork

WE DO NOT TAKE ANY CASH ON PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS ARE ONLY ACCEPTED ON OUR COMPANY WEBSITE UNDER THE SPECIFIC PROPERTY.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE EMAIL SRODRIGUEZ@ADVOCATEPM.COM.
OR CALL 708-771-5977 EXT 260

(RLNE5694761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14818 Oak St. have any available units?
14818 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dolton, IL.
Is 14818 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
14818 Oak St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14818 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 14818 Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dolton.
Does 14818 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 14818 Oak St. does offer parking.
Does 14818 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14818 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14818 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 14818 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 14818 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 14818 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14818 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14818 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14818 Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14818 Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.
