14818 Oak St.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house. New hard flooring in living room and freshly painted neutral color to match any decor. Easy clean hard surface flooring throughout. All rooms complete with window blinds. Fenced yard. Parking for 2 vehicles in back. No garage. Tenant responsible for all lawn care, weed removal, snow removal and all utilities. Looking for a great tenant that will maintain home inside & out. Pet may be welcome if trained and under 15 lbs. Professionally managed.



Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, needs, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.



Qualifications:

Income must be 3 times monthly rent

Income must be verifiable. If you have a cash job you must have a 1099 tax form to verify income and filed with the state.

W2 from last year

Current photo ID

If you have other income such as child support, pension, or other means, you must show proof by documentation

Section 8 must have current move paperwork



