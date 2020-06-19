All apartments in DeKalb
805 Greenbrier Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:47 PM

805 Greenbrier Road

805 Greenbrier Road · (815) 751-2546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located Just Blocks from Barsema Hall and the Engineering Campus
Perfect If You Seek a Quiet Lifestyle
Central Air Conditioning
NEW Gas-Forced, 80% High Efficiency Furnace
Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room
Large Kitchen
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fenced in Patio Space or Backyard
Sound Wall Between Units
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Large Water Heater
No Pets
Off Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer
Landlord Pays Garbage
Application Fee $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older
First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move-in
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Greenbrier Road have any available units?
805 Greenbrier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb, IL.
What amenities does 805 Greenbrier Road have?
Some of 805 Greenbrier Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Greenbrier Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 Greenbrier Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Greenbrier Road pet-friendly?
No, 805 Greenbrier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road offer parking?
Yes, 805 Greenbrier Road does offer parking.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Greenbrier Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road have a pool?
No, 805 Greenbrier Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road have accessible units?
No, 805 Greenbrier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Greenbrier Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Greenbrier Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Greenbrier Road has units with air conditioning.
