805 Greenbrier Road

Amenities
Located Just Blocks from Barsema Hall and the Engineering Campus
Perfect If You Seek a Quiet Lifestyle
Central Air Conditioning
NEW Gas-Forced, 80% High Efficiency Furnace
Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room
Large Kitchen
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fenced in Patio Space or Backyard
Sound Wall Between Units
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Large Water Heater
No Pets
Off Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer
Landlord Pays Garbage
Application Fee $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older
First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move-in
Contact us to schedule a showing.