2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Manuss North Shore Estates
1 Unit Available
2820 Dundee Road
2820 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Rarely available The Cambridge Court 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths condo in a complex for rent! The unit just repainted t/o, great kitchen, large living/dining room. Master bedroom w/ closet and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 01,2020* POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
267 12th Street
267 12th Street, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
486 Pleasant Run Drive
486 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Wheeling on the top floor. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat, gas, and water. Date Available: Jun 15th, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
403 Chukker Court
403 Chukker Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Polo Run Condo Rental available immediately! 2BR/1BA laundry in unit WITH attached garage. Doesn't get much better than that. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. NO PETS OF TENANTS FRIENDS OR FAMILY EITHER. Minimum credit score required. One year minimum for lease.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
