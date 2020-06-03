All apartments in Deerfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1000 Waukegan Rd

1000 Waukegan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL 60015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Like New 1 Bedroom ... Near Metra, Park & Library! - Property Id: 264703

COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with high end designer appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and skylights!

A Great place to live!

Quiet location - this apartment is on the top floor (so no noise from above!) and next to the Deerfield Public Library, Recreation Center, Park, Metra Station and all of Downtown Deerfield's many places to eat, meet and shop.

Lots of closets and vertical blinds through-out. Plus a walk-in storage locker and laundry room on premises.

Heat included in rent, as well as an off-street one car COVERED parking space. Full time Maintenance and Management Staff!

Contact Ingrid@HillcoRealty.Com for details and to arrange a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264703
Property Id 264703

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5737703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have any available units?
1000 Waukegan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield, IL.
What amenities does 1000 Waukegan Rd have?
Some of 1000 Waukegan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Waukegan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Waukegan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Waukegan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Waukegan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Waukegan Rd does offer parking.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Waukegan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have a pool?
No, 1000 Waukegan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have accessible units?
No, 1000 Waukegan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Waukegan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Waukegan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Waukegan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
