1000 Waukegan Rd

COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with high end designer appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and skylights!



A Great place to live!



Quiet location - this apartment is on the top floor (so no noise from above!) and next to the Deerfield Public Library, Recreation Center, Park, Metra Station and all of Downtown Deerfield's many places to eat, meet and shop.



Lots of closets and vertical blinds through-out. Plus a walk-in storage locker and laundry room on premises.



Heat included in rent, as well as an off-street one car COVERED parking space. Full time Maintenance and Management Staff!



No Dogs Allowed



