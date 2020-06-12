/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
62 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.
1 Unit Available
21115 North WOODLAND Avenue
21115 North Woodland Avenue, Lake County, IL
Available July 1st for rent! Beautiful all brick Georgian with open floor plan. Set on one of the largest lots in Fairhaven with water views. Newer kitchen with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1080 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
473 Saint Marys Pkwy
473 St Mary S Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
Beautifully remodeled house for rent. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Master bedroom have full bath and walk in closet. Newer windows, new furnace, new water heater. huge yard. BEST SCHOOLS in ILLINOIS.
Winston Park Northwest
1 Unit Available
1329 East Michele Drive
1329 Michele Drive, Palatine, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1283 RANCH VIEW Court
1283 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1395 sqft
MUST SEE!!! BRIGHT & SPACIOUS GREAT TOWN HOME IN SPOERLEIN FARMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SKYLIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, NEWER WATER HEATER, ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.
Strathmore Grove in Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1420 Larchmont Drive
1420 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
DESIRABLE STRATHMORE GROVE SUBDIVISION**AND STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT***SPACIOUS 4 BDRMS, 2.
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.
Castle Ford
1 Unit Available
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.
