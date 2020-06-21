590 Somerset Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring. The sizeable master has a full onsuite bath and generous closet space. Down the hall is another bedroom and updated second full bath with in-unit laundry. Attached patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Two designated parking spaces, a gorgeous pool, party room, exterior maintenance, water and rubbish are all included in your rent. Excellent location near shopping, restaurants, metra.