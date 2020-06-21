All apartments in Crystal Lake
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:15 PM

590 Somerset Lane

590 Somerset Lane · (708) 634-0103
Location

590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring. The sizeable master has a full onsuite bath and generous closet space. Down the hall is another bedroom and updated second full bath with in-unit laundry. Attached patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Two designated parking spaces, a gorgeous pool, party room, exterior maintenance, water and rubbish are all included in your rent. Excellent location near shopping, restaurants, metra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Somerset Lane have any available units?
590 Somerset Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 590 Somerset Lane have?
Some of 590 Somerset Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Somerset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
590 Somerset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Somerset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 590 Somerset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake.
Does 590 Somerset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 590 Somerset Lane does offer parking.
Does 590 Somerset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Somerset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Somerset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 590 Somerset Lane has a pool.
Does 590 Somerset Lane have accessible units?
No, 590 Somerset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Somerset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Somerset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Somerset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Somerset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
